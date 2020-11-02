Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.46.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,255 shares of company stock valued at $25,844,347. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $259.47 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $293.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.