Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $465,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 98.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 274.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

K stock opened at $62.89 on Monday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $6,899,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 533,334 shares of company stock valued at $35,625,875 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.