Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $3.07 Million in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after buying an additional 170,490 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after buying an additional 140,723 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $85.38 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

