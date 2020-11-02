Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 250,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 204,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,471,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 502,779 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 290.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 190,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $343.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.37 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

