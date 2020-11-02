Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 643,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,625,000 after purchasing an additional 512,321 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 323,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.77.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,238 shares of company stock valued at $231,141. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

