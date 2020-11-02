Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.73 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 178.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.37.

NYSE STZ opened at $165.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.08. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $208.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.