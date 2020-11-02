Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.02, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.53.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 373,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $5,258,852.97. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.