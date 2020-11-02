Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 71,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,795.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $14.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

