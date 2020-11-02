Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires Shares of 35,000 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.12.

Shares of BMRN opened at $74.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average is $98.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 112.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.73. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.25 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott purchased 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $169,489.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

