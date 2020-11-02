Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires Shares of 25,000 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 557.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $291,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,933.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 583,509 shares of company stock valued at $73,894,877. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $119.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.41 and a 200-day moving average of $128.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.22.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

