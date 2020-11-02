Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 74.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 49.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Melius cut Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.10.

CMI opened at $219.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $231.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

