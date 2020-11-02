Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires New Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ciena by 31.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,093,000 after buying an additional 107,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,619,000 after buying an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 27.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $254,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,595 shares of company stock worth $2,014,864. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.