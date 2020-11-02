Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires New Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 117.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 205.2% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 587,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after buying an additional 395,304 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.4% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,063,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after buying an additional 254,100 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.4% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 751,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,107,000 after buying an additional 245,168 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $81.57 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

