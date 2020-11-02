Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $32,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,924,836,000 after acquiring an additional 772,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,607,000 after acquiring an additional 438,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,707,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,301,000 after acquiring an additional 135,242 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,769,000 after acquiring an additional 367,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

NYSE ITW opened at $195.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $208.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

