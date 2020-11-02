IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

IDACORP has raised its dividend payment by 23.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. IDACORP has a payout ratio of 62.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect IDACORP to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

NYSE:IDA opened at $87.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average is $88.84. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $113.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti cut their price objective on IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

