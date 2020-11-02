Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IBJHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:IBJHF opened at $2.13 on Monday. Ibstock has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

