Hyatt Hotels (H) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE H opened at $55.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.40. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Gordon Haskett raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.47.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $171,291.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,384.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

