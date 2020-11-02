Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.03.

Shares of TSE HSE opened at C$3.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of -0.84. Husky Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.21 and a 12 month high of C$10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.12.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.55) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.79 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Husky Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.44%.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

