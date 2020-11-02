Humana (HUM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Humana to post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter. Humana has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 18.25-18.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $18.25-18.75 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.34 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Humana to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $399.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $415.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $449.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.43.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.