HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS) Insider Alan Peterson Sells 52,825 Shares

HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS) insider Alan Peterson sold 52,825 shares of HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25), for a total transaction of £10,036.75 ($13,113.08).
Shares of LON HSS opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Monday. HSS Hire Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.40 ($0.58). The stock has a market cap of $32.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.43.
About HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L)
