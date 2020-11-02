HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS) Insider Alan Peterson Sells 52,825 Shares

HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS) insider Alan Peterson sold 52,825 shares of HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25), for a total transaction of £10,036.75 ($13,113.08).

Shares of LON HSS opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Monday. HSS Hire Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.40 ($0.58). The stock has a market cap of $32.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.43.

Get HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) alerts:

About HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L)

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.