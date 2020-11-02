Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. On average, analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.33 and a beta of 1.21. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.