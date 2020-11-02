Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.34 million. On average, analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of HST stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.33 and a beta of 1.21. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.90.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.
