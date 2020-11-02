Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.97-2.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.2-8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.00-7.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.17.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON opened at $164.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.