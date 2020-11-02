Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.97-2.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.2-8.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.00-7.05 EPS.

NYSE:HON opened at $164.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.93.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.17.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

