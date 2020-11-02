Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.00-7.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.9-32.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.06 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.97-2.02 EPS.

Honeywell International stock opened at $164.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.93. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.17.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

