Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.17.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $164.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.93. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

