HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Announces Earnings Results

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $31.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $705.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.07. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on HMST shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

In related news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,182.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,758.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,026,260 over the last three months. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

