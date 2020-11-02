Hilton Worldwide (HLT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $87.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.06 and its 200-day moving average is $81.21.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,850.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

