HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HF Foods Group stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HF Foods Group has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 65.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 94,830 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products to Asian restaurants, primarily Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions in the United States.

