HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
HF Foods Group stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HF Foods Group has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $27.97.
HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 65.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%.
HF Foods Group Company Profile
HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products to Asian restaurants, primarily Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions in the United States.
