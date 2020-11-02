Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HXGBY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DNB Markets upgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Danske downgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of HXGBY stock opened at $73.16 on Thursday. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

