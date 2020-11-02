Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.442 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hess Midstream Company Profile
Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
