Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.442 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HESM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

