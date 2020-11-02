Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. Cfra upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $479,142.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 14,722,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $717,698,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9,412.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,952,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after buying an additional 3,911,157 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 69.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after buying an additional 418,328 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 950,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,758,000 after buying an additional 209,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 59.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,844,000 after buying an additional 223,337 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,797,000 after buying an additional 72,864 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $45.14 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

