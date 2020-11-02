Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of HSII opened at $22.85 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $442.38 million, a PE ratio of 142.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

