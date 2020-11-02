HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, HealthStream has additional offices in Brentwood, Tennessee; Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois and San Diego, California. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research raised shares of HealthStream to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HealthStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

HSTM opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $585.55 million, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter valued at $6,179,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter valued at $2,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in HealthStream by 35.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 212,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HealthStream by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,653,000 after acquiring an additional 52,803 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in HealthStream during the second quarter worth about $938,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

