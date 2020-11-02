HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) announced its earnings results on Saturday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.53 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. HealthStream has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $585.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

