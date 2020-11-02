HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) announced its earnings results on Saturday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.53 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. HealthStream has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $585.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Earnings History for HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

