Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 22.38%. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HR stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

In other news, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $101,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,776 shares in the company, valued at $399,641.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned 210 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

