Head-To-Head Review: The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) vs. Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) and Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of The Alkaline Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of The Alkaline Water shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Alkaline Water and Domino’s Pizza, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Alkaline Water 0 0 0 0 N/A Domino’s Pizza 0 8 22 0 2.73

Domino’s Pizza has a consensus target price of $423.57, indicating a potential upside of 11.96%. Given Domino’s Pizza’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Domino’s Pizza is more favorable than The Alkaline Water.

Profitability

This table compares The Alkaline Water and Domino’s Pizza’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Alkaline Water -28.30% -281.67% -82.71% Domino’s Pizza 11.98% -14.11% 31.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Alkaline Water and Domino’s Pizza’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Alkaline Water $41.14 million 1.95 -$14.83 million ($0.34) -3.68 Domino’s Pizza $3.62 billion 4.12 $400.71 million $9.57 39.53

Domino’s Pizza has higher revenue and earnings than The Alkaline Water. The Alkaline Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Domino’s Pizza, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

The Alkaline Water has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domino’s Pizza has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza beats The Alkaline Water on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD topical and ingestible products under the A88CBD brand. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers, as well as e-commerce websites. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. As of August 17, 2020, it operated approximately 17,100 stores in 90 markets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

