Head to Head Analysis: RumbleON (RMBL) versus Its Rivals

RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare RumbleON to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

RumbleON has a beta of 3.88, meaning that its stock price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, meaning that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

13.6% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for RumbleON and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 0 0 N/A RumbleON Competitors 454 1489 2160 112 2.46

RumbleON currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 92.31%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 7.61%. Given RumbleON’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RumbleON has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -7.79% -318.58% -38.16% RumbleON Competitors -28.12% -100.47% -9.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RumbleON and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $840.63 million -$45.18 million -1.07 RumbleON Competitors $2.05 billion $196.89 million 20.87

RumbleON’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than RumbleON. RumbleON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

RumbleON competitors beat RumbleON on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

