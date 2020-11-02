HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.25 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sandstorm Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 425,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 63,920 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 32.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth $149,000.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

