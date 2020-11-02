American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Given New $3.75 Price Target at HC Wainwright

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.75 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 160.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AREC. ValuEngine cut American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Resources in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ AREC opened at $1.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of -1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. American Resources has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that American Resources will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Resources stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 105,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.41% of American Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction, processing, and distribution of metallurgical carbon to the steel and specialty metals industries. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated.

