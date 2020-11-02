HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

ADCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of ADCT opened at $28.69 on Thursday. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 11.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.25. As a group, analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $245,483,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,451,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,166,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

