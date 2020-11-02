Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KGX. Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €70.36 ($82.78).

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) stock opened at €66.84 ($78.64) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €61.67. KION GROUP AG has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

