Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $89.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,123,140.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 53,503 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Hasbro by 6.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 19.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Hasbro by 39.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.