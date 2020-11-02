Harsco (NYSE:HSC) vs. Vcampus (NYSE:VCMP) Critical Review

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) and Vcampus (OTCMKTS:VCMP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harsco and Vcampus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harsco $1.50 billion 0.68 $503.92 million $0.90 14.33 Vcampus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Harsco has higher revenue and earnings than Vcampus.

Volatility & Risk

Harsco has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vcampus has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Harsco and Vcampus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harsco 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vcampus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harsco currently has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 53.10%. Given Harsco’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Harsco is more favorable than Vcampus.

Profitability

This table compares Harsco and Vcampus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harsco 27.81% 7.51% 2.26% Vcampus N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of Harsco shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Harsco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Vcampus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harsco beats Vcampus on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, such as metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries. It also offers heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications; and high-security fencing products. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. It serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

About Vcampus

VCampus Corp. engages in the provision of e-Learning web services. Its services cover a range of e-Learning programs, from registration, enrollment and course delivery to custom course development, e-commerce and publishing, as well as tracking of students’ progress, reporting of results, and production of certificates of completion. The company was founded by Narasimhan P. Kannan in July 1984 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

