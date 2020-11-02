Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

HOG stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1,912.8% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

