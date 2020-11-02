Hanger (HNGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Hanger to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $233.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.33 million.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNGR opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. Hanger has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $28.16.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HNGR. TheStreet raised Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

