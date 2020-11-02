Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.28 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HLNE stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average of $66.81. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $76.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $5,263,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 710,015 shares in the company, valued at $49,828,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

