Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

HAE opened at $101.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.42.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.27 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,543 shares of company stock valued at $161,917 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,298,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,825,000 after acquiring an additional 500,447 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,101,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,693,000 after purchasing an additional 442,388 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 79.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,155,000 after buying an additional 361,442 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at $24,203,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 934.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 224,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,106,000 after buying an additional 202,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

