GreenPower Motor (NYSE:GP) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor (NYSE:GP) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 144.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GP. B. Riley began coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on GreenPower Motor from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

GP opened at $8.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

In related news, CEO Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $75,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,466,735.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $225,950.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NYSE:GP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned 0.33% of GreenPower Motor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

