Green Plains Partners (GPP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 50.37%. On average, analysts expect Green Plains Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GPP stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $179.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several research firms have commented on GPP. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

