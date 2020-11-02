GrafTech International (EAF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect GrafTech International to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. GrafTech International had a net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.65%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GrafTech International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

NYSE EAF opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. GrafTech International has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 974,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,069,812. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.